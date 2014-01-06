Popular

Battlefield 4 players find success through the little known flying truck tactic

By

BF4 Jeep

For all it's exhaustively catalogued problems , Battlefield 4 is still... well, Battlefield 4. And, as the sequel to a game that was in part notable for its unusually placed boats , it's no surprise that even around the crashes and bugs, the spark of freeform military invention is still live and well. As you can see from this video, where a group of players climb into a Jeep, and make an explosive entrance onto Shanghai's skyscraper.

This is the second type of Battlefield video then, the first being astoundingly executed trick shots . But as silly as this group's antics may be, the joint rocket/sniper assault on an attacking helicopter is still an impressive piece of play.

Thanks, Kotaku .

Phil Savage

Phil leads PC Gamer's UK team. He was previously the editor of the magazine, and thinks you should definitely subscribe to it. He enjoys RPGs and immersive sims, and can often be found reviewing Hitman games. He's largely responsible for the Tub Geralt thing, but still isn't sorry.
See comments