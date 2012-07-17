Battlefield 4 is real, beta arriving Autumn 2013

Yesterday a banner ad for Medal of Honor: Warfighter pre-orders let slip mention of a Battlefield 4 beta. That banner was swiftly pulled. Today, EA are letting everything hang out. VG247 spotted more mention of bonus BF4 beta access in the latest Medal of Honor multiplayer trailer . Yesterday a tweet from the official Battlefield account warned that nothing is official until it's appeared on Battlefield.com. Oh wait. Here it is . Battlefield 4 is real.

"The team at DICE is hard at work on the next entry in the Battlefield series," reads the message from the team at DICE. "To ensure access to the exclusive Battlefield 4 beta, shooter fans can pre-order Medal of Honor Warfighter today."

But what about Battlefield 4? Tell us more about Battlefield 4. Go on. "While there is no further Battlefield 4 news at this point – remember, if you don't see it published here, it's just rumor and speculation."

Come not even a little bit? Show us a bit of concept art. A gun render. ANYTHING.

"We're not ready to talk about Battlefield 4 yet - in the meantime, we hope you will continue to enjoy Battlefield 3 and all the Battlefield 3 Premium content still to come."

Man. I guess we'll have to make do with this trailer for Medal of Honor: Warfighter. Battlefield 4 beta access comes with the limited edition, which can be pre-ordered from Origin . But what would you like to see from Battlefield 4?