Battlefield 4 is free for a week on Origin

I somehow managed to miss the announcement of Game Time on Origin, and so when the Battlefield 4 freebie was revealed today I thought it was part of some exciting, new way to deal up free stuff. It's not, obviously, but that's not important: What's important is that you can now blow an entire week on Battlefield 4 at absolutely no cost.

Game Time is kind of like On the House , except that instead of a straight-up giveaway, the games in question come with an expiry date—and instead of playing Peggle or Wing Commander 3 , you're playing Titanfall or Battlefield 4. It offers "full access to the entire gameplay experience," and progress is saved so if you decide to spring for a game after the free trial expires, you can pick up where you left off.

Battlefield 4 will be available through Game Time until August 14 , but the one-week of free play won't actually begin until the first time you launch the game. Get it here .