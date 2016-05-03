Battlefield 4: Dragon's Teeth is free for a week

If you're still playing Battlefield 4 but haven't yet picked up the Dragon's Teeth DLC that was released a couple of years ago, you may now, and for the next week, get it (and keep it forever) for free.

Battlefield 4: Dragon's Teeth will be available at no cost until May 10, and it will be followed by other previously-released expansions, for both BF4 and Battlefield Hardline, over the next few months. There will also be new Community Missions rolled out, including a Melee Kills mission that's live now—score 2.5 million Melee Kills to get a Gold Battlepack—and “a whole lot more to get excited about” is on the way, EA said.

Dragon's Teeth includes four “urban combat” maps—Sunken Dragon, Propaganda, Pearl Market, and Lumphini Garden—a new game mode called Chain Link, and an unmanned ground vehicle packing a grenade launcher and a machine gun called the R.A.W.R. It's not exactly the new hotness in the videogame realm, having originally come out in 2014, but it's free and that's almost as good.

All of this, of course, is part of the lead-up to the “Battlefield World Premiere”—an announcement of Battlefield 5 is the safe assumption—that will be revealed to the world at 4 pm ET on May 6, and then the release of the game, which EA said will take place later this year. Get it while you can from Origin.

Update: EA has added Battlefield Hardline's Robbery DLC to the free pile until May 10.