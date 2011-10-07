Battlefield 3 screenshots show jets in single player and spectacular night shots

We've seen a few shots of Operation Guillotine previously, but the latest batch of Battlefield 3 screenshots prove that the Frostbite 2 engine is really, really good at night time, whether it's rendering a soaked midnight runway, a city street or a flaming car park. DICE haven't shown much of the single player yet, and it's hard to tell how exciting it will be to actually sit down with. There seems to be a worrying prevalence of FOLLOW icons floating over fellow squaddies heads. Hopefully the infantry sections won't and up as a series of linear whack-a-mole gauntlets. It'll certainly act as a tremendous visual showcase for DICE's new engine. See all nine shots below.