Battlefield 2042 cheats are already being sold two months before launch

Battlefield 2042 might not be out until October, but chancers in the cheating community have already begun selling exploits for the upcoming multiplayer shooter.

Spotted by CharlieIntel, a website has begun advertising "undetectable" cheats including aimbots, radar, and wallhacks—boasting that its reported 1.2 million registered users have never been banned from a Battlefield game. That's a bold (and likely unfounded) claim, as is the claim that its Battlefield 2042 hack has already been "confirmed" as undetectable considering the game has so far only been played by a severely limited audience during this month's technical tests.

(Image credit: CharlieIntel)

That said, it's unsurprising that cheaters would be setting their eyes on Battlefield 2042. Competitors like Call of Duty: Warzone have been utterly besieged by cheaters since launch, recently suffering from a devastating "silent aim" bot that guarantees shots as long as you're roughly standing on the same continent as your target. Activision even stepped in to take down an "undetectable" aimbot that could theoretically work on any game, on any platform.

It's natural, then, that we should expect Battlefield 2042 to catch cheaters' attention. But forgetting even the October release, the early interest from modders sparks concern over an upcoming open beta set to kick off in September.

It'd be a shame if our first look at Battlefield 2042 was immediately marred by cheaters. The next entry in Dice's bombastic shooter is shaping up to be something real special—with a Battlefield Portal sandbox letting you throw WW2 soldiers against Bad Company tanks on maps from across the series, while rumours suggest 2042's Hazard Zone will be taking cues from Escape from Tarkov.