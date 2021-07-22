Here are the classic Battlefield maps, guns, and vehicles in Battlefield Portal

Battlefield Portal, which is included with Battlefield 2042, will allow you to play and create custom Battlefield modes using the maps and guns from Battlefield 2042, plus a selection of stuff from three older Battlefield games: Battlefield 1942, Battlefield: Bad Company 2, and Battlefield 3.

The mode customization tool is exciting. It isn't a spatial map editor—these aren't full mod tools, I'm afraid—but it looks like it'll let us try out some pretty ridiculous ideas. I like that it supports asymmetrical designs, so if you want to pit a bunch of Battlefield 1942 soldiers against a bunch of Battlefield 2042 soldiers, you can do that.

For the full explanation of what Battlefield Portal is and how it works, head to my article about the announcement. In this article, you'll find lists of the maps, guns, gadgets, and vehicles from Battlefield 1942, Bad Company 2, and Battlefield 3 that'll be available in Battlefield Portal, though note that most are incomplete.

EA hasn't published full lists of the weapons and vehicles from the three classic games that'll be in Portal, but we've glimpsed the manifest and have seen plenty of gear in the trailers, so we've put together partial lists for now. We know that Portal will include over 40 weapons and over 40 vehicles from the three older Battlefields. It'll also include all the near-future stuff introduced in Battlefield 2042.

We'll update this article with complete lists when we can.

Battlefield Portal map list

This list is complete. There are the maps that will be available in Battlefield Portal at launch:

Battle of the Bulge (Battlefield 1942)

El Alamein (Battlefield 1942)

Arica Harbor (Bad Company 2)

Valparaiso (Bad Company 2)

Caspian Border (Battlefield 3)

Noshahr Canals (Battlefield 3)

All seven Battlefield 2042 maps

Image 1 of 6 (Image credit: EA) Image 2 of 6 (Image credit: EA) Image 3 of 6 (Image credit: EA) Image 4 of 6 (Image credit: EA) Image 5 of 6 (Image credit: EA) Image 6 of 6 (Image credit: EA)

Battlefield Portal classic guns and weapons

These lists are incomplete. We'll add to them when EA publishes a full list.

Battlefield 1942 guns: M1911, Thompson, M1 Garand, MP 40, STG 44, Walther P38, K98 and K98 Sniper, Panzerschreck, Bazooka, and more.

Bad Company 2 guns: The M93R, G3, AKS-74U, M416, MP-412 REX, SPAS-12, M60, Type 88, XM8, and more.

Battlefield 3 guns: The P90, DAD-12, A-91, AN094, M16A3, ACW-R, and more.

One interesting note is that there will be a "historical tuning" option in the Battlefield Portal mode editor, which sets the weapons to roughly their original time-to-kill. If you want to pit, say, M1 Garands against high-tech guns, it'll be up to you to decide how to balance (or not balance) the mode, say by making the WW2 team bigger, or by adjusting some other variables.

Battlefield Portal gadgets

Battlefield Portal will include over 30 gadgets from the three classic games. From Battlefield 1942, you'll get the basic explosive pack, wrench, binoculars, and so on. And all the good stuff from Battlefield: Bad Company 2 and Battlefield 3 will be there: defibrillators, C4, various anti-vehicle explosives, and more. The fan-favorite EOD bots from BF3 are there, too. Full list to come.

Battlefield Portal vehicles

These lists are currently incomplete.

Battlefield 1942 vehicles: Sherman, Panzer, and Tiger tanks, Spitfires, Stukas, B-17s, stationary guns, and more.

Bad Company 2 vehicles: M3A3 Bradley and M1 Abrams tanks, UAV-1 (remote control helicopter), Humvees, and more.

Battlefield 3 vehicles: F/A-18s, AH-64 Apaches, a bunch of tanks and light vehicles.

Bad Company 2 vehicles: M3A3 Bradley and M1 Abrams tanks, UAV-1 (remote control helicopter), Humvees, and more.

Battlefield 3 vehicles: F/A-18s, AH-64 Apaches, a bunch of tanks and light vehicles.

What about Battlefield 2042 stuff?

Battlefield Portal is part of Battlefield 2042, and will include all the new maps, weapons, and vehicles introduced in 2042's near-future setting. You can also play as specialists—Battlefield 2042's characters who have unique traits and gadgets—in Battlefield Portal, so if you want to battle soldiers from Bad Company 2 as the wingsuit guy from Battlefield 2042, that's an option.

We'll update the lists in this article as EA reveals more about Battlefield Portal. Battlefield 2042 will be out on October 22, 2021.