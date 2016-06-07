Battlefield 1 devs reveal weapon changes

Alongside a tiny teaser for Battlefield 1's multiplayer mode, DICE has revealed how its weapons will differ from those of Battlefields gone by.

"The weapons of Battlefield 1 are a bit more specialized," lead weapon designer Julian Schimek says. "To get the most out of them, you have to be aware of their strengths and weaknesses, and use the right one in the right situation. Putting your weapon to good use will feel more rewarding than ever before."

I'm certainly looking for more distinguishing features than were present among Battlefield 4's sprawling collection. In Battlefield 1, weapons will fall into six categories: shotguns, SMGs, LMG, semi-automatics, side-arms and sniper rifles.

Intriguingly, DICE has increased bullet velocity across all weapon classes: "This speeds things up and makes the gunplay feel more authentic." It'll have its opponents, though. Sure it makes sense for WW1 to be brutal, but Battlefield's exaggerated bullet physics are a large part of what makes shooting fun. Bullet drop and drag will return, but how they'll be affected by the change remains to be seen.

If the appearance of "sniper rifles" in that list caught your eye, DICE is once again attempting to rejig the role of snipers on the battlefield.

"The biggest change is that you will actually be the most effective when you stay at the right distance to your target. It's not all about being as far away as possible."

I did think that was the aim (if not the reality) of sniping in every Battlefield, but there you go.

As to weapon customisation, DICE has heard the pleas of everybody baffled by 4's endless crates of muzzles, grips and sights.

"Battlefield 1 utilizes pre-set Loadouts for each weapon—you're still able to customize your weapons to make sure they work with your playstyle, but in a more focused way.

"Maybe you want a shotgun that packs a little more punch? Or maybe you'd rather one that trades stability for accuracy? The different weapon Pre-Sets should help you out. Some have up to three, giving you different ways to play with the same weapons. You're able to customize them as well, changing the zoom levels, reticles, and more."

Most importantly, we will be able to equip a bayonet and charge our enemies down. You can find the full Q&A here.