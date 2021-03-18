Battle dragons and zombie bears in Square Enix's Forspoken, coming in 2022

Today Square Enix revealed the teaser and real name of what we've all been calling Project Athia since it was first revealed in June of last year . The "narrative-driven adventure" from Luminous Productions is now called Forspoken, and it's coming to PC and PS5 in 2022.

In Forspoken (which is a real word meaning bewitch or enchant), actor Ella Balinska (Charlie's Angels) plays Frey, "an ordinary young woman who must harness her magical abilities to survive in the fantastical yet dangerous land of Athia."

We still don't know all that much more about the game, though. In the teaser we see Frey hide from a large and extremely intimidating dragon in a cinematic scene, and then we're treated to something that looks more like actual gameplay, which involves a lot of running, air-dashing, and climbing through a forest and some mountains. Speedy movement systems seem to play a large part in Forspoken. We then see Frey put some magic powers to use on enemies like an enormous zombie bear and some sort of... giant tentacled cat monsters?

It's not much to go on, but the teaser looks nice, at least. Hopefully we'll see more of Forspoken soon.