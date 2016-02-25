Battalion 1944 Kickstarter adds stretch goals, including a single-player campaign

It was three weeks ago that the Kickstarter for the World War Two multiplayer shooter Battalion 1944 blew past its initial £100,000/$145,000 goal, yet it's only today that developer Bulkhead Interactive got around to announcing stretch goals. The good news is that a single-player campaign is among them. The bad news is, it ain't gonna happen.

The single-player campaign will be added if the Kickstarter achieves £1.2 million/$1.67 million in funding, which is awfully optimistic given that it's currently sitting at £253,000 with less than a week before it's over. Anything is possible, I suppose, but £1 million in six days? Sorry, no, I don't think so.

There are more achievable goals on tap, however. At £250,000 the game will get enhanced particle effects, £275,000 will see the addition of the Currahee bootcamp map inspired by Band of Brothers, and £300,000 will buy a competitive D-Day map, which are always fun. For £325,000, the British will join the fight, with their Lee-Enfields and their Stens, and at £400,000 the Soviets will bring their burp guns to the party.

As for that crazy single-player stretch goal, the studio said that it's been a “massive request” from the community, but if you want it, you're going to have to pay for it. “Whilst the heart of Battalion lies in the multiplayer experience (which will always be our core focus), we would consider adding a single player campaign if we reached £1,200,000,” it wrote. “Good single player campaigns aren’t cheap to make, there’s no ‘add single player’ button for us; it would cost a lot of time and money to make, hence the large funding goal.”

Fair enough, then. The Battalion 1944 Kickstarter comes to an end on March 3.