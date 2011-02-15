Batman: Arkham City won't have multiplayer

Ever since it was revealed that Catwoman would play a major part in Arkham City, there have been rumours of a co-op mode that might see the bat and the cat team up to take on the rogue criminals of Gotham. Sadly Rocksteady studio boss has spoken out to puncture these rumours, saying "Arkham City is a single-player only experience."

Rocksteady supremo Sefton Hill made the comments in an interview with IGN , in which he said "There have been a number of rumors circulating about a multiplayer mode in Batman: Arkham City so let me start by saying, once and for all, that Batman: Arkham City is a "single-player only" experience. Our thought process behind this was fairly simple: when we investigated adding multiplayer we asked, "If we use all of the energy that is required to create multiplayer and instead focus this on the single player, would that deliver a better overall game?"

"With the game now coming to the final stages, I can honestly say it would not have been possible to deliver Arkham City the way we wanted to if we'd have added multiplayer. So it might not be the fashionable choice, it might not get us an extra tick on the box, but we are convinced, and we hope that gamers will agree when they get to play the finished game, that we have made the right decision."

While it's a shame that we won't be able to team up to take down Hugo Strange, the game is still looking bat-sexy. We recently learned that Arkham City will be five times bigger than Arkham Asylum, and will feature twice as many combat moves. For a taste of how the game's shaping up, have a look at the latest screenshots and check out the official Batman: Arkham City site.