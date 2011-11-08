Batman: Arkham City PC delayed again

Batman: Arkham City has been pushed back again . VG247 has word that it will now hit North America on November 22, Australia November 23, France on November 24 and everywhere else in Europe on November 25. It was originally due to come out next Friday, but Batman is a wimp and smells bad. There, I said it. Come on, Batman, come and get me. If it'll make you show your face a little earlier I'll take one for the team.

Ready when you are, Batman. I'm standing right here under this convenient gargoyle! Your fist. My face. Let's do this.