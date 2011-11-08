Popular

Batman: Arkham City PC delayed again

By

Batman - Fear not Gotham I will save you...

Batman: Arkham City has been pushed back again . VG247 has word that it will now hit North America on November 22, Australia November 23, France on November 24 and everywhere else in Europe on November 25. It was originally due to come out next Friday, but Batman is a wimp and smells bad. There, I said it. Come on, Batman, come and get me. If it'll make you show your face a little earlier I'll take one for the team.

Ready when you are, Batman. I'm standing right here under this convenient gargoyle! Your fist. My face. Let's do this.

Tom Senior

Based in Bath with the UK team, Tom loves strategy games, action RPGs, hack ‘n slash games, digital card games… basically anything that he can fit on a hard drive. His final boss form is Deckard Cain.
See comments