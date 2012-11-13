Barkley, Shut Up and Jam: Gaiden sequel in development

Completely unhinged indie RPG Barkley, Shut Up and Jam: Gaiden is getting a sequel. We think. Given Tale of Game's Studio's (they put the apostrophe there to make games journalists cry) sense of humour, it's entirely possible the whole announcement could be a massive joke. Assuming they're actually telling the truth through, the preposterously named The Magical Realms of Tír na nÓg: Escape from Necron 7 – Revenge of Cuchulainn: The Official Game of the Movie – Chapter 2 of the Hoopz Barkley SaGa will be coming to Kickstarter soon.

Barkley, Shut Up and Jam: Gaiden was, as Rich informs us a brilliant, free and completely insane indie RPG. To the extent that the plot can be explained by mere men, I will attempt to summarise: You played Charles Barkley, 90s NBA superstar, who accidentally killed a crowd of thousands by attempting the forbidden 'Chaos Dunk' and is now trapped in a dystopian future where basketball is expressly banned. Also, you fight Bill Cosby's head.

Barkley 2, as I'll be calling it for the sake of by own sanity, will cast you as "X114JAM9, an amnesiac baller with no recollection of his past and no concept of his incredible b-ball destiny". He'll be forced to team up with Barkley 1 character Cyberdwarf, a dwarf from space with skin made of basketballs, in order to regain his memories.

The result will almost certainly be insane and surreal, but probably hilarious too. If you want more, you can read why Rich thinks everyone should play Barkley, Shut Up and Jam: Gaiden , or just download the whole game for free from the Tale of Game's Studios website .