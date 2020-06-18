Popular

Baldur's Gate, Neverwinter Nights and more in big Dungeons and Dragons Steam and GOG sale

Catch up with some RPG classics at hefty discounts

One of the biggest announcements during the Guerrilla Collective Games festival was that Baldur's Gate 3 is coming to Early Access this August, circumstances permitting. A great time, then, to start a Baldur's Gate replay or to dip your toes into the wider world of CRPGs. Both Steam and GOG are running a sale on games inspired by Dungeons and Dragons, including Baldur's Gate, Planescape: Torment, Icewind Dale and more.

The following titles are on sale on Steam until June 24 at up to 80 percent off:

  • Baldur's Gate Enhanced Edition
  • Baldur's Gate II Enhanced Edition 
  • Icewind Dale Enhanced Edition 
  • Neverwinter Nights Enhanced Edition 
  • Tales from Candlekeep: Tomb of Annihilation 
  • Planescape: Torment Enhanced Edition 

The sale also includes DLC for each game, the Fantasy Grounds virtual tabletop as well as adventures and guides, packs for the D&D clicker game Idle Champions, soundtracks and gaming bundles featuring these games such as the Infinity Collection.

GOG offers many of the same games, as well as some old pearls:

  •  Baldur's Gate Enhanced Edition 
  •  Baldur's Gate II Enhanced Edition 
  •  Icewind Dale Enhanced Edition 
  •  Icewind Dale 2 Complete 
  •  Neverwinter Nights Enhanced Edition 
  •  Neverwinter Nights 2 Complete 
  •  Tales from Candlekeep: Tomb of Annihilation 
  •  Planescape: Torment Enhanced Edition 
  •  Forgotten Realms: Demon Stone 
  •  Forgotten Realms - The Archives Collection 2 & 3 
  •  Dungeons and Dragons: Dragonshard 
  •  Dungeons & Dragons: Ravenloft Series 
  •  Dungeons & Dragons: Krynn Series 
  •  Dungeons & Dragons: Dark Sun Series 
  •  D&D Stronghold: Kingdom Simulator 
  •  Al-Qadim: The Genie's Curse 

The GOG sale also features DLC and soundtracks. 

