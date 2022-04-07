Back 4 Blood DLC trailer shows off new characters, enemies, and a reloadable hammer

Audio player loading…

Originally announced back in March (opens in new tab), Back 4 Blood's first DLC pack 'Tunnels of Terror' now has a launch trailer, letting you see exactly what horrors await you beneath the game's zombie-infested town of Evansburgh.

The trailer shows off a bunch of new features introduced in the DLC. It gives us a proper glimpse of the two new characters: Sharice, a former firefighter turned pyromaniac, and Heng, a chef who uses his knife skills to slice zombies into sushi. We also get a look at a bunch of new "Warped Ridden" enemy variants, which frankly don't look any more distinguishable than the ones already in the game.

On top of that, there's an overview of the new 'Ridden Hives' co-op activity, which sees players delving into seven subterranean dungeons to clear them of hordes of shambling undead. These sounds like an extension of the 'Pipe Cleaners' level from the main campaign, which was a gloriously creepy undertaking on its own. I'm not sure if delving through dank sewers and caverns would maintain my interest seven times over, though.

By far what I'm most excited about is the reloadable hammer shown at the very end of the trailer. How do you reload a hammer, you ask? Well, it appears the hammer has an explosive cap attached to the head, which detonates upon impact and can then be replaced. Hence, reloadable hammer. The trailer doesn't reveal what this weapon is called, sadly, but it appears to be one of the seven legendary weapons that Tunnels of Terror will add into the game.

The hammer is undoubtedly the highlight in what otherwise appears to be a serviceable, if not quite spectacular, DLC pack. Tunnels of Terror crawls from the abyss on April 12. There's no word on price as of yet, but it is launching alongside a free update that adds a new difficulty mode ominously named 'No Hope'.