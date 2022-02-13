A Babylon's Fall demo will hit Steam after launch in March

Audio player loading…

Upcoming hack-and-slash cooperative RPG Babylon's Fall will get one of those demos that's actually a free trial that lets you carry progress forward into the proper game. It'll come to Steam in late March, says Platinum on Japanese games site GamesTalk. The demo for the PS4/PS5 version, however, will pop up in late February.

Unfortunately, Babylon's Fall will release on March 3rd. Yes, that's before you're getting a demo. You'll have to wait if you want to try before you buy, which is probably something we would have recommended you do anyways.

Babylon's Fall is a solo or cooperative online multiplayer game for up to four people. It's a hack-and-slash RPG with gameplay that Platinum has described as "fluid." It's also Platinum's first live-service game, with plans for regular new content after release. You can know that's true because it'll have both free and paid-for Battle Passes—the first season is called "Eternal Tower." It's a bit confusing, but the paid-for premium Battle Pass will actually be free during the first season.

The demo version will have support for up to four players, just like the live version.

You can find Babylon's Fall on Steam, where it will release on March 3rd.

Good spot, VGC.