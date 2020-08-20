Australia is coming to Planet Zoo, mate

Planet Zoo is going down under next with an Australia Pack that will introduce new animals like kangaroos, koalas, dingoes, cassowaries, and the eastern blue-tongued lizard. The Australia Pack for Planet Zoo will arrive on August 25—peep the brief trailer above.

In addition to these beautiful new animals, the pack will include new scenarios and sprinkle in over 200 new construction options, scenery, animal toys, and indigenous plants.

Even if you don't purchase the Australia Pack (priced at $10), Planet Zoo's 1.3 update will accompany it and provide some free improvements for all players, including more color variation for animals, a new animal food management tab, an additional sandbox map, a new timed scenario, vending machines for your park, and other changes. You can learn more about update 1.3 here.