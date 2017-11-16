Attack on Titan 2 flaunts naked giant limb dismemberment

Announced earlier this year, Attack on Titan 2 was confirmed for PC in September. A teasing anime cut scene trailer followed a handful of screens, both of which failed to properly demonstrate what we're in for come March 2018.

Now, a new video boasts some giant limb-slicing in-game footage, and really shows off what slaughtering preposterously tall people is all about. Dispense with an arm or a leg, or go straight for the jugular. The choice is yours.

Look, don't feel bad. Titans feed on tiny humans, so it's all good.

When Attack on Titan 2 arrives next year, players will get to create their own Custom Scouts, or fill the boots of some of the manga series' most recognised stars. Expect the likes of frontman Eren Jaeger, Mikasa Ackerman, Miche Zacharias, Nanaba, Gelgar, Ymir, Armin Arlert, Christa Lenz and Levi.

Publisher Koei Tecmo promises a greater focus on RPG elements this time round—to let players "deepen their relationship" with squadmates—while a new monocular tool will allow for better reconnaissance when scoping out battle arenas. Not that those Titans are hard to spot, mind you, but I guess doing so will ensure battle strategies go off without a hitch.

Attack on Titan 2 is due at some point in March 2018.