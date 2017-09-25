Attack on Titan 2 confirmed for PC, so check out some new screens

Koei Tecmo announced Attack on Titan 2, a game based on "the bonkers anime about killing naked giants" as Fraser put it in our post, in August. The publisher said it was expected to come out in early 2018, but neglected to say anything about platforms it would appear on. Today it clarified that situation, and if throwing down with unclothed huge dudes is your cup of tea then you'll be happy to hear that the PC is on the list.

"Attack on Titan 2 delves deeply into the fascinating narrative of Attack on Titan’s second season and offers players versatile action and new challenges, as it introduces the newly improved omni-directional mobility gear offering advanced freedom of movement and targeting precision to counter enhanced Titan movements," Koei Tecmo wrote. A greater focus on RPG elements will enable players to "deepen their relationship" with their squadmates while learning more about life within the massive walls that protect humanity from the predatory Titans.

Titans, you see, like to eat humans for some reason, although according to Wikipedia it's not for the purposes of nourishment: Once they've eaten their fill, "Titans will vomit large, slimy balls, derisively referred to as 'hairballs'," which seems like a terrible way to describe the lump of greasy goo that used to be your mom. Another interesting bit of Titan trivia: They don't have sex junk, a physical malady that may or may not be explained by the lore (I'm not diving that deeply into it, sorry) but is most likely just so that we don't have to look at dangly bits the size of Volkswagens flopping around everywhere.

Koei said more information about the game, including a release date and a proper look at the new mechanics, will be revealed in the coming weeks. For now, here's a batch of (weird) new screens.