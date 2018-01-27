Atlus asks fans if they'd like a Persona game on PC, 'online RPG' on the table

Would you like to see a Persona game on PC? Perhaps a remake of Persona 4, or a new shooter set in the Persona universe? Those are the kind of questions that developer Atlus, owned by Sega, is asking fans in an annual survey. The survey isn't exclusively focused on PC gaming, but asks fans to answer questions about which remakes they'd like to see from the Persona or Shin Megami Tensei series, and also asks what platforms they'd like to see those remakes on, including PC. Presumably, enough people ticking the right boxes could set the wheels in motion.

And it's not just remakes that Atlus asks about: the survey includes questions about new entrants to existing series. It asks fans whether they'd be interested in a variety of new Persona games—including a shooter, an online RPG or a strategy game—and if so, what platforms they'd like to see those games released on. Intriguing.

The questions are not all that surprising given that Sega said in June that Persona was "on the list" of games it'd love to bring to PC. Atlus has also already brought a Shin Megami Tensei game to PC in the past, albeit a a free side scroller. But anything that brings more Atlus games closer to PC is a good thing, so let's hope the survey answers swing the right way (and that Atlus then follows up).

The survey is only in Japanese, but the questions were translated here by Siliconera.