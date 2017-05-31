Asus's monstrous liquid cooled laptop now overclocks to 4.4GHz with Kaby Lake

You may not know the Asus GX800 by its model number, instead remembering it by its defining characteristic: that insane liquid cooled laptop that snaps into a dock and starts pumping icy coolant through its veins to deliver performance once unfathomable in a laptop. That's the GX800, all right. Considering Asus released the original model last year, you might be wondering what it was doing at Computex. Though the GX800 may have been overshadowed by newer, thinner laptops, it's still got it where it counts. Raw power, courtesy of SLI GTX 1080s (good lord!) and now a new standard for CPU speed with Kaby Lake.

4.4 GHz. In a laptop! When the GX800 is docked, it automatically cranks into its maximum performance overclock mode, which used to take it to 4.1 GHz. But thanks to the higher clock speeds on Intel's Kaby Lake CPUs, it can now reach 4.4 GHz without melting or setting off fire alarms.