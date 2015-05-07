Assassin's Creed: Victory (or whatever it's called) reveal coming next week

Word slipped out late last year that the next Assassin's Creed game will be called Victory, and will take place in Victorian-era London. None of which has actually been confirmed yet, as far as I know, but next week Ubisoft will make it official.

The teaser for next week's reveal doesn't actually refer to it as AC: Victory, but between the cane and the tiny, wrist-mounted cannon, it's pretty clear what's coming.

The "world premiere of the next installment of Assassin's Creed" will be unveiled via livestream at 9 am PT/12 pm ET on May 12. While you wait, be sure to have a look at what the PC Gamer UK team thinks should (and shouldn't) be in the game: Mutton chops yes, but Dick Van Dyke, no. Definitely not.