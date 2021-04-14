Assassin’s Creed Valhalla’s first expansion is delayed by a couple of weeks

In March, Ubisoft announced that Assassin's Creed Valhalla's first major expansion, Wrath of the Druids, would be out on April 29. Today, however, Ubisoft pushed the launch back by two weeks so it can "deliver a more refined experience."

"Wrath of the Druids will now release on May 13," Ubisoft tweeted. "We’re working on an article to provide transparency and share insights on our dev process. Thanks for your patience. Keep an eye on our social channels for future news!"

In Wrath of the Druids, players will investigate the secrets of a mysterious ancient cult in Ireland, an island replete with "occult forests," haunted landscapes, and regional kings you'll probably want to make nice with. (Some of them, anyway.) The expansion is included with the two-part Valhalla season pass, and will also be available for standalone purchase.

Details on the cause for the delay weren't shared, but the buildup to the Wrath of the Druids release hasn't been going entirely smoothly: In March, Ubisoft had to remove parts of the Ostara Festival seasonal event (specifically, the festival decorations added to Ravensthorpe) that were causing the game to crash.