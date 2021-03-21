Parts of an Assassin's Creed Valhalla seasonal update were removed after causing crashes

As build-up to Wrath of the Druids, the first paid expansion for Assassin's Creed Valhalla, a free seasonal event began on March 18. Called the Ostara Festival, it's an Easter-themed fair taking place in the village of Ravensthorpe. There are Easter egg hunts, competitions, invading spirits, and a quest to become the May Queen. However, many players were prevented from taking part in all that because they experienced crashes when they tried.

"We're aware of increased instances of crashes in and around Ravensthorpe since the release of Title Update 1.2.0", Ubisoft said on Friday. "Our team is working on a solution that should be ready sometime next week. We thank you for your patience in the meantime."

The culprit was apparently the festival decorations added to Ravensthorpe by the update. A hotfix has now removed them, and there's a fuller patch to come. As Ubisoft explained, "We’re deploying a server-side hotfix to address a rise in crashing near Ravensthorpe. Settlement decorations will be temporarily removed and Ostara Festival quests involving decorations will not be completable. Thanks for your patience as our team releases a permanent fix soon!"

The Ostara Festival was due to run until April 8. Wrath of the Druids, which takes Eivor to Ireland, will be available on April 29.