Assassin's Creed Valhalla will let you play as a female Viking warrior

Ubisoft just gave us our first look as Assassin's Creed Valhalla, albeit a cinematic one, showing off burly, bearded Viking warrior Eivor as he and his buddies duke it out with Saxons. But like Odyssey, it looks like we'll be able to pick Eivor's gender.

Though Ubisoft didn't show off the female version of Eivor in the trailer, we can already get a good look at her thanks to the Collector's Edition. It will include the Ultimate Edition of the game, a tiny male Eivor statuette, a soundtrack and some other odds and ends, but they all pale in comparison to this badass female Eivor figurine, standing on the prow of her longship presumably yelling curses at cowardly Saxons.

In Odyssey, you picked between two siblings, but this time it looks like you're picking a male or female version of the same character. We'll have to wait to see if this changes things. It didn't make much of a difference to the narrative last time, beyond the voice acting and aesthetics, but I personally preferred Kassandra.

Assassin's Creed Valhalla is due out late this year via the Epic Games Store, Uplay and Stadia, though a specific release date hasn't been announced.