Assassin's Creed Unity "Heist" trailer shows off co-op gameplay in the tunnels of the Hôtel-Dieu

Ubisoft has dropped a new Assassin's Creed Unity co-op gameplay trailer, in which a pair of the Brotherhood's finest undertake a Heist Mission in the tunnels beneath the oldest hospital in Paris.

Narrated by Alex Amancio, the creative director at Ubisoft Montreal , the trailer demonstrates a stealthy, two-player infiltration of a heavily-guarded location that's being used to smuggle stolen treasures. Of course, "stealth" is relative, and while getting in (and out) undetected is paramount, leaving a trail of bodies behind is perfectly okay as long as nobody sees it coming. Dead men tell no tales, I guess.

"Let's use strategy to clean the room," Amancio intones, after which he drops a bomb on the two guys guarding the chest, then jumps down and slashes their throats. Strategy, much like stealth, seems to be rather flexibly defined in the Assassin's Creed universe.

Heists are meant to be "highly replayable," with randomized factors including treasure locations, and the number and position of guards. Playing them will earn skill points, special rewards, and of course they money that allows Arno to be properly kitted out.

Assassin's Creed Unity comes out on November 11.