Assassin's Creed Rogue for PC very likely, according to new evidence

How badly do you want a new Assassin's Creed game designed especially for last-gen consoles? Well, it depends how fond of Black Flag's naval combat you were. For those of us eager to blow things up at sea again, it's looking more and more likely that Assassin's Creed Rogue will come to PC. Not only has the Brazillian Classification Board listed it for PC, but the game also appeared briefly in Ubisoft's Uplay Reward page for PC at the weekend.

NeoGaf users managed to capture screenshots of both instances. It's not the most surprising news, since associate producer Karl Von Der Luheas indicated earlier this month that the studio is "looking into" the possibility of a PC edition. Given that an Assassin's Creed installment originally released exclusively for Vita ended up on PC, you'd be a fool to bet against Rogue following suite eventually.

Of course, Assassin's Creed Unity is the biggest game in the series to launch this year, and it's confirmed for PC. The latest trailer explains gear and co-op. It releases November 14.