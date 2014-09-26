Assassin's Creed Unity trailer shows gear, co-op

I've played a lot of games where a magic pair of pantaloons affected my stats a wee bit, but it still feels a little strange to hear Assassin's Creed Unity developers talk about the game's cornucopia of stat-addled gear. They're at it again in the following video, which details how Arno's items of clothing will affect his stealth, health, and other attributes that don't rhyme with 'ealth'. The second half, meanwhile, explores Unity's co-op mode. If you have five minutes to spare, it's worth a watch.

I like that heavier weapons and armour will now affect your sneaking ability—it brings back memories of the original Assassin's Creed, in which Altair stuck to lightweight items and wore a minimum of body armour because, well, that's likely what a lithe assassin would do. To be fully sneaky and dextrous you'll need to wear the appropriate gear here. Co-op, meanwhile, seems to function as previously detailed: every player is Arno, but they can customise their outfits and abilities so they'll all look and play a bit differently, despite weirdly sporting the exact same face. There will be a few abilities made available only in co-op, including the power to disguise yourself as a member of the Great Unwashed.

I'm hoping the promise of a more open mission structure in Unity comes to fruition, because the thought of another tailing mission is bringing me out in hives. And I don't have my '+1 Resist Hives' pants on.