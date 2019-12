[VAMS id="YlNYh8PZ9ln2E"]

Here's a nice long chunk of in-game footage from the upcoming Assassin's Creed Revelations. The revelation in question is almost certainly something insane to do with aliens, or time travel, or "genetic memory." More exciting is the ability to play as both Ezio and Altair. In Revelations, Ezio's the grey veteran and Altair's the violent young upstart. Ezio's still better, though. His age hasn't slowed him down, and he can throw bombs. He is truly a master of stealth.