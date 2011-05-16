Assassin's Creed Revelations being developed by six studios, movie planned

Six studios across the world are working on Assassin's Creed Revelations, combining to form one of the largest development team Ubisoft have ever had working on one of their games. What's more, a seventh studio has announced that they will be making an Assassin's Creed film to run alongside the series.

Based on info from the latest Game Informer , spotted by CVG , Assassin's Creed Revelations is being developed by Ubisoft Montreal, Ubisoft Annecy, Ubisoft Massive in Sweden, Ubisoft Singapore, Ubisoft Quebec City and Ubisoft Bucharest.

The 200 strong team at Ubisoft Montreal will remain the lead studio, but Ubisoft say that the size of Assassin's Creed Revelations means this game will require additional work.

"This is a huge game," explains creative director Alexandre Amancio ,"the amount of time and data that goes into all of these systems to build the game is tremendous. So it's a cooperative venture. We have different studios cooperating on different elements of the game."

Meanwhile, Variety report that the recently launched Ubisoft Motion Pictures are working on three new films, including one for Assassin's Creed. Marketing VP says that the film hopes to "reflect the brands accurately and consolidate our fan base," which we think means you can expect to see the wristblades and free running of the games make the leap to the silver screen.

Ubisoft Motion Pictures are also working on films for Ghost Recon and Splinter Cell. You can find the first Assassin's Creed Revelations screenshot here , and more on the Assassin's Creed Facebook page .