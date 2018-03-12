Assassin's Creed Origins The Curse of the Pharaohs DLC has a launch trailer

If you're fond of sand dunes and salty air, interactive history lessons and non-combative fare, you might fancy Assassin's Creed Origins' Discovery Mode. But if you prefer undead mummies, Anubis-esque guards, giant scorpions and shed loads of bloody murder, I reckon The Curse of the Pharaohs DLC is more your groove.

It's out tomorrow, and has a cinematic launch trailer. Observe:

With that, we're told to expect a new map "filled with surprises" that visits real world locales such as the temples of Karnak and Luxor. "Across the Nile, you'll find the Valley of the Kings, pitted with the plundered tombs of Egyptian royalty," Ubisoft explains. "And as he works to quell the spirits of each restless pharaoh, Bayek finds his way into their individual afterlives, which exist as big, self-contained open worlds connected to portals in their tombs."

Shadows of the Pharaohs mark the biggest threat from the otherside—who first appear within a limited-time window; and by way of more powerful reincarnations thereafter. Ubisoft promises the ordeal to be "a challenge even for high-level players", while Bayek's level cap has been raised to 55.

Seven new unlockable abilities await players, too. Ubi adds: "Players will also be able to acquire new outfits and gear, including rare and legendary weapons—all themed around classic Egyptian mythology."

Following a short delay, Assassin's Creed Origins' The Curse of the Pharaohs DLC is due tomorrow, March 13.