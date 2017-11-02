Assassin's Creed: Origins 1.03 update helps Nvidia owners but leaves AMD behind

The Assassin's Creed: Origins 1.03 patch is now live, and for Nvidia owners the news appears to be good, as our early testing indicates a performance increase in the neighborhood of 10-15 percent over what it offered out of the gate. People with AMD GPUs, on the other hand, don't appear to be so lucky.

While GTX 1080 Ti numbers jumped considerably, the numbers on an RX Vega 64 stayed almost the same, and actually slipped very slightly at some settings.

Vega 64 initial average framerates:

1080p, medium: 66.5 fps

1080p, ultra: 55.9 fps

1440p, ultra: 52.0 fps

4K, ultra: 34.7 fps

Vega 64 with 1.03 patch installed:

1080p, medium: 64.9

1080p, ultra: 55.3

1440p, ultra: 51.6

4K, ulta: 33.9

Bear in mind that this is all based on early testing, and so shouldn't be taken as carved-in-stone proof of problems. It's also only from one system, and a new Coffee Lake build at that. But a number of Ubisoft forum users have said that the update has made only a minimal improvement, or none at all, as well. There are also a few complaints about crashes that have begun occurring since the patch rolled out: One user says he can't make it 15 minutes without a hard crash.

We're continuing to investigate the situation and we've reached out to Ubisoft for more information about the update, whether or not it's aware of the persisting issues, and what comes next. We'll update if and when we receive a reply. The full patch notes are available on the Ubisoft forums.