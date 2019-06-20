Assassin's Creed Odyssey's Story Creator has spawned a lot of farming quests

After filling Assassin's Creed Odyssey with countless new quests, most of them free, Ubisoft decided to let players take over and start crafting their own ancient adventures. The Story Creator is based on the tools used to create the game and boasts a huge 157-page manual, though it's less complicated than it sounds. And how have these new powers been put to use by players? Farming XP, mostly.

If you activate the Story Creator and load up your game, you'll find blue quest markers directing you towards custom quests created by other players. There are some tests, some fights and some stories, but the most common seem to be farming quests designed to get you XP, or XP and cash, as quickly and effortlessly as possible.

Story Creator quests let you set rewards, so you can create a quest that's over in a second, with rewards being doled out for nothing. If you do find yourself in need of a quick boost, you won't need to look very far, and they've all got conveniently obvious titles.

Given how much XP and money Odyssey already throws at you, it all seems a bit unnecessary, and as Kotaku notes, Ubisoft continues to sell money and XP boosts in its cash shop, so this exploit might not be long for the world.

The farming quests still work for the moment, however, so if you just can't wait for that next ability or big purchase, have at it.