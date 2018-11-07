Assassin's Creed Odyssey's November update will add monsters, quests, and more

November is shaping up to be a busy month in Ancient Greece. Assassin’s Creed Odyssey is getting a slew of new diversions across the month, running the gamut from new quests to cosmetic clothing options. All this new stuff also means the level cap is being raised by 20.

The highlight, at least if you’re a fashion-conscious mercenary, is undoubtedly the visual layer that can be applied to gear, letting Kassandra and Alexios strut around in their fanciest clobber, regardless of what the stats are. If that sweet Spartan helmet is 10 levels below you and, frankly, crap, that’s OK! You can wear it over something more appropriate for your level.

If it’s quests you’re after, The Lost Tales of Greece might be up your street. It’s a series of quests that begins with The Show Must Go On. It lets you get a side-gig as an actor, performing a not-quite-accurate depiction of the Battle of Thermopylae, specifically the last stand of the 300 Spartans.

Accompanying the new series of quests are epic mercenaries to fight on land and at sea, a new mythical beastie to batter and two new item sets themed around Odysseus. It’s quite a lot and, importantly, all of it is free.