Assassin's Creed IV: Black Flag screenshots wash up on our shores

Ubisoft has spent an exorbitant amount of time showing off Assassin's Creed IV: Black Flag's open world. We've seen video after video highlighting how much Black Flag has improved from its predecessor to the point where we've almost forgotten the game has multiplayer. Luckily, we have a few screenshots to remind us of that fact.



While I've never stuck around with the Assassin's Creed multiplayer for too long, I've always admired it for doing something different. Sure, it still comes with the traditional upgrade system we've seen since Call of Duty 4 stirred things up, but few games reward you for doing your best NPC impression while hunting. That has to mean something, right?