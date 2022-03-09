Assassin's Creed Valhalla: Dawn of Ragnarok shelters guide

Rather than visit bustling towns and cities in Svarltalfheim, you need to seek out shelters in Assassin's Creed Valhalla that house the split dwarven population. After being attacked by the Muspels, they faced certain death or enslavement, so many headed underground to shelters where they've set up shop. Conveniently, you'll be able to find a blacksmith, shopkeeper, tattoo artist, gem collector and more in these secluded spots, so let's take a look at how many there are to find.

How to find shelters in Assassin's Creed Valhalla: Dawn of Ragnarok

Finding these Shelters is essential to progress the main story in Dawn of Ragnarok and many side quests are related to them. On your travels you'll stumble across "Dwarves in Distress" who, once rescued, will usually return to the closest shelter and will reward you with materials for saving them. But how do you find them?

The main campaign starts with a short explainer revealing the rough locations of each shelter. There are four to find in Dawn of Ragnarok and if you zoom in on your map, you'll be able to see drawings of each. Unfortunately, these are only a rough guide.

Thankfully, finding them is quite easy. Each is highlighted by a question mark and when you're close to the vicinity, Havi will mention searching for signs that point you in the right direction. If you use the Odin's Sight ability, green circles will highlight these markers, which are orange arrows. Interacting with these signs will turn your camera in the right direction and before long, you'll find a cavern you can jump down that leads to the shelter below.

Image 1 of 5 Svartalfheim map (Image credit: Lauren A/ Ubisoft) Dawn of Ragnarok map Image 2 of 5 (Image credit: Lauren A/ Ubisoft) Grenhiller shelter location Image 3 of 5 (Image credit: Lauren A/ Ubisoft) Hodda shelter location Image 4 of 5 (Image credit: Lauren A/ Ubisoft) Jordber shelter location Image 5 of 5 (Image credit: Lauren A/ Ubisoft) Jordeygr shelter location

Each shelter has a blacksmith, trading post and either Reda's Shop or The Thousand Eyes. However, there are some unique vendors. They are:

Jordber Shelter: Stable and Aviary

Stable and Aviary Jordeygr Shelter: Tattoo Shop, Shipyard, Fishing Hut, Drinking Challenge

Tattoo Shop, Shipyard, Fishing Hut, Drinking Challenge Hodda Shelter: Stable and Aviary, Barracks

Stable and Aviary, Barracks Grenhellir Shelter: Tattoo Shop, Gemstone Collector

The Gemstone Collector is a slightly bizarre character who will trade you decorations for special items: Uncut Gemstones. (Hehe)