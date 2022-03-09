Assassin's Creed Valhalla: Dawn of Ragnarok shelters guide

By published

The dwarves have taken refuge underground and it's up to Havi to find them.

dawn of ragnarok header
(Image credit: Lauren A/ Ubisoft)

Rather than visit bustling towns and cities in Svarltalfheim, you need to seek out shelters in Assassin's Creed Valhalla that house the split dwarven population. After being attacked by the Muspels, they faced certain death or enslavement, so many headed underground to shelters where they've set up shop. Conveniently, you'll be able to find a blacksmith, shopkeeper, tattoo artist, gem collector and more in these secluded spots, so let's take a look at how many there are to find.

How to find shelters in Assassin's Creed Valhalla: Dawn of Ragnarok 

Finding these Shelters is essential to progress the main story in Dawn of Ragnarok and many side quests are related to them. On your travels you'll stumble across "Dwarves in Distress" who, once rescued, will usually return to the closest shelter and will reward you with materials for saving them. But how do you find them?

The main campaign starts with a short explainer revealing the rough locations of each shelter. There are four to find in Dawn of Ragnarok and if you zoom in on your map, you'll be able to see drawings of each. Unfortunately, these are only a rough guide.

Thankfully, finding them is quite easy. Each is highlighted by a question mark and when you're close to the vicinity, Havi will mention searching for signs that point you in the right direction. If you use the Odin's Sight ability, green circles will highlight these markers, which are orange arrows. Interacting with these signs will turn your camera in the right direction and before long, you'll find a cavern you can jump down that leads to the shelter below.

Image 1 of 5

ragnarok map

Svartalfheim map (Image credit: Lauren A/ Ubisoft)

Dawn of Ragnarok map

Image 2 of 5

grenhiller shelter

(Image credit: Lauren A/ Ubisoft)

Grenhiller shelter location

Image 3 of 5

acv hodda shelter

(Image credit: Lauren A/ Ubisoft)

Hodda shelter location

Image 4 of 5

jordber shelter acv

(Image credit: Lauren A/ Ubisoft)

Jordber shelter location

Image 5 of 5

jordeygr shelter acv

(Image credit: Lauren A/ Ubisoft)

Jordeygr shelter location

Each shelter has a blacksmith, trading post and either Reda's Shop or The Thousand Eyes. However, there are some unique vendors. They are:

  • Jordber Shelter: Stable and Aviary 
  • Jordeygr Shelter: Tattoo Shop, Shipyard, Fishing Hut, Drinking Challenge  
  • Hodda Shelter: Stable and Aviary, Barracks 
  • Grenhellir Shelter: Tattoo Shop, Gemstone Collector 

The Gemstone Collector is a slightly bizarre character who will trade you decorations for special items: Uncut Gemstones. (Hehe) 

Lauren Aitken

The first three games Lauren played on PC were Star Wars: X-Wing, Zoo Tycoon and Barbie Fashion Designer, which explains her love of all things space, strategy and aesthetically pleasing. Lauren recently joined PC Gamer as the Deputy Guides Editor after three years of writing many dozens of Destiny 2 guides at VG247, as well as casually trying to shoehorn in The Witcher 3 articles wherever possible. When she's not trying to force everyone to play as a Warlock in Destiny 2, Lauren is either mastering her SEO abilities to help smash the competition, or patting one of her red sons.
See comments