How to get the Indre Holm treasure in Assassin's Creed Valhalla

Trying to figure out how to get at the wealth at AC Valhalla Indre Holm wealth? There's a whole separate story arc located in AC Valhalla Asgard, don't cha know? And that means there's a load more treasure to collect in the land of the Norse gods.

Most of it can be accessed pretty easily by making your way to the map markers that pinpoint them. But if you've ventured into the island in the centre of Asgard and located Indre Holm, you may be stumped as to how to proceed and collect the treasure located there. So read on to find out how to collect the treasure from AC Valhalla Indre Holm.

How to get the AC Valhalla Indre Holm wealth

First of all, make your way to the north of the small island where Indre Holm is located. Look for a wooden pallet floating in the water there. Jump in and dive down to locate a wooden barricade in the rock. Break through it with melee hits—you may have to whack it a few times but it should break— then swim through and pull yourself out onto the rock inside a cave.

You'll see a pedestal omitting a green light beam ahead, so go ahead and interact with it to move the beam to the target to allow you to pass through the doorway. Once through, you'll find yourself inside a small cave. There's another green beam to deal with here and two more blocked doors. Once you've lined up the beam to open the door on the left, you can break the wooden barriers that are now visible there. Inside you'll find a chest that contains a Ymir's Tear Stone.

There's nothing of note behind the door on the right but if you want to have a look, line up the beam to clear the barrier on the remaining door. If you use Odin's Sight here, you'll see an enemy on the other side, so don't be taken unaware.

The next treasure at Indre Holm can only be accessed during or after The Big Finish quest that takes place here. If you haven't reached that point in the Asgard story arc, you won't be able to access the second Ymir's Tear Stone.

If you're on the quest, follow Loki to locate the Builder's paint by heading south of the tower. Use your Odin's Sight to find spots of paint and follow the trail to a wooden barricade (the exact location is in the image above). Break this down and fight the enemies inside, then after a cutscene, have Loki help you force open a door. Clear out some of the enemies inside here and use your Odin's Sight again. You'll be able to see the treasure glowing in a chest located behind the statue facing the entrance. Collect the Ymir's Tear Stone to complete the treasures located at Indre Holm.