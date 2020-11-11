Should you banish or kill Gorm in Assassin's Creed Valhalla?

Should you banish or kill Gorm in Valhalla? Gorm isn't an easy character to warm to, especially when he lies to King Harald about the Raven Clan. He's unwilling to meet you in battle, and it's clear that he's willing to stab just about anyone in the back to get his own way.
You may be able to tell by my tone, but I'm not a huge fan of him. Don't let me sway you with my distaste for this character though. Here's how each Assassin's Creed Valhalla Gorm decision plays out, and how your decision affects the story. As you'd expect, reading the outcome of your decision early is a bit of a spoiler so read on at your own risk.
Assassin's Creed Valhalla Gorm decision: Kill, banish or let King Harald decide?
Following a tough boss fight with Gorm's father, Kjotve, you chase after Gorm Kjotvesson, who manages to weasel away from a fight. It's then time to report back to King Harald, who asks for your input on what should be done with him. You have three options in the Assassin's Creed Valhalla Gorm decision:
- Kill him
- Banish him.
- Let King Harald decide.
AC Valhalla guide: 6 top tips
AC Valhalla romance: Find love in Dark Ages Britain
AC Valhalla armor: The best of Britain
AC Valhalla weapon upgrades: How to farm resources
AC Valhalla wealth: Get rich quick
AC Valhalla map: All the key destinations
Unfortunately, Eivor's input doesn't hold much weight here as the outcome will be exactly the same no matter which option you choose. Here's the outcome for each decision if you're curious as to how each one plays out:
- If you choose to kill him, King Harald understands your decision but he's quick to note that a quick death is too good for someone like Gorm. He's called a Worm, exiled, and then told to leave King Harald's land by the next full moon.
- Choosing to banish him sees Eivor suggest that Gorm is sent to fend for himself in the wild. King Harald commends your choice and remarks that death would be too easy of a way out. Once again, Gorm will be exiled.
- We know what the third outcome entails, but I'll cover it for good measure. Leaving the decision up to King Harald may be the most "modest and honorable answer", but it simply leads to the same fate for Gorm. He's named a Worm and Harald exiles him, just like the other options.