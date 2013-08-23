Assassin's Creed 4's definition of stealth involves jumping on baddies' heads, Mario style

Assassin's Creed's many heroes are particularly good at the old Slow-Walking Like a Badass While Contemporary Music Plays, and Black Flag's latest trailer is no exception. Apparently stealth is the focus of this one, though 'stealth' is a word which here means 'jumping on people before stabbing them in the throat'. You know, stealth . Hey, at least it's consistent with the other games. Also pictured: blowdarts, a windmill, costume changes, and a dude with a scarry face. Yep, this is Assassin's Creed alright.

Yo ho how about that then? It's a darned sight better than the *shudders* live action trailer doing the rounds a couple of days ago. I do hope Kenway isn't just another sullen killer though - after the moody Connor, it would be nice to have someone with a bit of personality again.

