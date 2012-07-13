Assassin's Creed 3 trailer hunts Brits in Boston

We've seen a bit of how Assassin's Creed 3 will play in the snowy wilderness , now we get to see how Connor operates in the midst of a bustling city. New moves let him take cover, occupy "stalking zones" to pass unseen through undergrowth and interrupt private conversations by standing rudely in the middle of them with arms folded, hiding himself instantly from any passing soldiers. The "social stealth" aspects of Assassin's Creed has always required a suspension of disbelief, but that white Assassin's Creed garb looks especially outlandish in the grimy streets of young Boston, and it's hard to believe that nobody can see him walking that rope high wire with a massive bow at the ready.

Climbing still looks gorgeous and fluid, though. The video's worth watching to see Connor navigate an awkward tree, vault through some poor citizen's kitchen and swing through the intricate knots and lines of a ship's rigging. You'll find the video walkthrough hiding in the stalking zone below.