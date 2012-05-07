Assassin's Creed 3 teaser trailer teases world premiere gameplay trailer

If you want to be marketed to these days, you've got to work for it. The latest Assassin's Creed III teaser bloodies up a Red Coat to motivate us to get on-board with game's big social media push. By "liking" the Facebook page and tweeting the hashtag #AC3, you too can help unlock the first gameplay trailer. Yay.

As it is, the teaser portrays the series' new protagonist as a rather viscous hunter of men, and has throttled up my excitement for tree running even further. We'll let you know when our participation in social media marketing earns us a new advertisement.