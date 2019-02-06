Assassin's Creed 3 Remastered has a release date

Ubisoft announced the release date for Assassin's Creed 3 Remastered today. This fancier version of the revolutionary (in setting, at least) third entry and its spin-off, Liberation, will launch on March 29. Check out how much has changed since the original in the comparison trailer above.

It looks quite a bit nicer, doesn't it? But also, gosh that's a lot of yellow. Someone at Ubisoft is a Deus Ex: Human Revolution fan, clearly. Still, the lighting looks vastly improved, and the higher resolution textures make it easy to forget it's over six years old. There's 4K support and HDR support, too.

As well as the main game and spin-off, you'll get the DLC, including that one where George Washington tries to become a king. It's good to have ambitions. They've also been updated.

Season pass owners will get all of this automatically, but it will also be on sale separately.