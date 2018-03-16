ASRock teaser reinforces rumor it’s getting into graphics cards

The graphics card market is getting a new player, or at least it appears that way. In a video posted to Twitter, ASRock shows what clearly looks like a custom cooled graphics card with its own branding attached.

It takes some strategic pausing as the video plays, but you can make out a custom cooler in the general shape of a dual-slot graphics card, along with a single 8-pin PCIe power connector and a rear bracket.

ASRock's branding sits on top. It also appears that ASRock is creating a Phantom Gaming line for its graphics cards. We wouldn't be surprised if Phantom Gaming came to envelop an entire line of gaming gear, similar to what ASUS does with its Republic of Gamers (ROG) and Strix categories.

There is no indication whether the card shown is rocking an AMD or Nvidia GPU. Last week, however, news and rumor site Digitimes reported that ASRock was entering the graphics card market in April with a "focus mainly on AMD-based products."

In any event, you can check it out for yourself below: