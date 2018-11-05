Here are all the skins for Overwatch's new hero Ashe

Overwatch's newest hero, Ashe, is now playable on the game's public test realm. That means we have our first look at all of the gunslinger's cosmetic skins.

What's especially cool about the design of Ashe is she's practically two heroes in one. Her ultimate calls down B.O.B., her faithful omnic butler/bodyguard, who tosses enemies into the air then lays down suppressing fire. And since B.O.B. functions almost entirely like a hero onto himself (he can be healed, buffed, and debuffed), his outfit changes to match Ashe's as well.

Here's a look at all of Ashe and B.O.B.'s skins: