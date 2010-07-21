ArmA 2: Operation Arrowhead demo available

ArmA 2: Operation Arrowhead is the sort of game you might be a little bit afraid of. I'm afraid of it. It's a standalone expansion to one of the most realistic shooters since... well, since ArmA, really. The most realistic shooter I've played is Team Fortress 2. Luckily for me, then, that there's a demo just come out, so I can get my head blown off while I'm fumbling with my safety catch out in the open. I mean, try it out. Here's how:

You can grab it here . It's 3GB of supreme value for your no-money. It contains:



A singleplayer mission from the main campaign



2 singleplayer scenarios



Basic, driving and helicopter tutorials



2 multiplayer missions: Hike In The Hills, and One Shot One Kill



Team Deathmatch



Mission Editor with save/load option



It doesn't mention anything about unlockable hats though, so you'll probably have to buy the full game for those.

You can read our review here .