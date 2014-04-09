Arma 2 Free closes down, Bohemia puts Arma 2 series on sale

Nearly three years after it was first announced, Bohemia Interactive is shutting down the Arma 2 Free servers, the free-to-play version of the military simulation game. If you were one of its dedicated players, there's good news: Bohemia is trying to soften the blow with a sale on the Arma 2 franchise.

All editions of Arma 2 and its expansion are currently discounted by 75 percent. You can buy them on Bohemia's official website , but all games are also conveniently supported by Steam. The sale will last until May 4.

Sadly, even if you do buy Arma 2, its online functionality will be limited due to the impending shutdown of online matchmaking service GameSpy on May 31. Bohemia said that Arma 3 and Arma 2: Operation Arrowhead will eventually use an alternative solution, but Take On Helicopters, Arma, Arma 2, and other games will lose the server browser and other features. You can find Bohemia's full statement here .

When May 31 comes, a large amount of games that still rely on GameSpy could go down with it. In case you missed it yesterday, Reddit has compiled a list of possible victims .