Ark: Survival Evolved is free to play this weekend

Open world survival game Ark: Survival Evolved is free on Steam this weekend, meaning you can hunt, tame, and ride its dinos to your heart’s content for the next two days. The deal runs from right now until Sunday 1pm PST/8pm BST, and if you like what you see, the prehistoric sandbox is also subject to a 50 percent discount until Thursday August 4.

Since its Early Access launch just over a year ago, a tonne of weird and wonderful stuff has made its way into Ark: Survival Evolved—from rideable giant kangaroos, to Christmas-themed raptors; from zombie dodos, to scores of neat user-made mods. Studio Wildcard’s Jesse and Forest Rapczak showcased the latest update at the PC Gaming Show this year, which adds dinosaurs so big you can build bases on their backs. If you think that sort of thing is a good idea.

You do? Well, head on over to Steam to do so free-of-charge for the next couple of days. At full price, the Early Access-dwelling Ark: Survival Evolved costs £22.99/$29.99, which means it’s £11.49/$14.99 until August 4.

Speaking of free weekends, you might also have spotted Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six: Siege is going for free until the same time this coming Sunday. Happy weekend.