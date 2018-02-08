ARK Park, the Survival Evolved VR offshoot, will release this March

ARK Park, in case the name (not to mention the headline above) doesn't make it clear, is an Ark: Survival Evolved offshoot. Announced last year, it's a fairly laid back museum-like affair where you can wander around and gawk at prehistoric beings. Or is it? Apparently there will be some "hardcore" elements too, if this news story from last year is still accurate.

Anyway, the game now has an official release date, that being March 22. It'll launch for both Vive and Oculus Rift (not to mention PSVR), and is handled by a third-party studio, Snail Games.

"Designed from the ground up as a stunningly realistic dinosaur theme park simulation, ARK Park allows players to freely traverse the grounds without any restrictions whatsoever," so reads the description. "There’s no set plot or schedule to follow; you can choose how and where to go next at all times – exploring the prehistoric park at your own pace."

The Steam page is here, and a trailer is embedded below.