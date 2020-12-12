Ark 2 is coming—here's what we know so far

Ark 2 is, somehow, a real videogame, and it's got a whole bunch of Vin Diesel (in some capacity). One of the least expected reveals of The Game Awards 2020, Studio Wildcard debuted Ark 2 with a lengthy cinematic starring Vin Diesel's character beating up dinos and looking generally ripped, if a little CGI plasticky.

But, wait, isn't Ark a multiplayer survival game? What's with these voiced characters and stories? It seems like Studio Wildcard has bigger ambitions for the Ark franchise, including an animated show starring Diesel, Russel Crowe, Elliot Page, Karl Urban, and more.

Here's what we know about the actual game so far.

When does Ark 2 release?

Studio Wildcard isn't talking release dates yet for Ark 2, suggesting that the game is still far away. Keep in mind that the first game launched in Early Access and didn't hit a full release until 2017, a full two years later. With a big star like Vin Diesel attached, Early Access might not be the plan this time around, though.

(Image credit: Studio Wildcard)

Out of nowhere Studio Wildcard dropped a 4-minute cinematic reveal trailer for Ark 2. A follow-up to Survival Evolved, a game known for its big expansions, is surprising enough, but even crazier is that Ark 2 will star Vin Diesel.

Studio Wildcard later said on Twitter that the trailer was made completely in-engine with real game assets. It's hard to believe the final game will look quite this good when it releases, but it's nonetheless impressive.

Vin Diesel's character is named Santiago

As we see in the cinematic, Vin Diesel's character Santiago appears to be wading through dino-infested forest alongside who might be his wife and daughter. According to his bio from the animated series trailer, Santiago is a "24th-century ‘Mek’-pilot, gearhead, & freedom-fighter." He's also got a little tribe in tow, who run into a bit of trouble when a band of creepy blue guys jumps them. Vin Diesel holds them off until a t-rex decides to stomp in and ruin the party.

Will Ark 2 have a playable story?

✅next gen graphics✅next gen online multiplayer sandbox✅next gen logo✅next gen hype pic.twitter.com/MfT5aTYu5ODecember 11, 2020

While the cinematic trailer certainly gives you the idea that Ark 2 will be about Vin Diesel's best efforts to not get eaten by dinosaurs, the official Ark Twitter account clarified that Ark 2 is indeed an online multiplayer sandbox.

At least, that's what its willing to share at the moment. Maybe Vin Diesel's Santiago will be featured prominently in the lore, or maybe he'll be a vendor? For a game that's always been about the social interactions between actual players, throwing living, breathing fictional characters into the mix does raise questions.

(Image credit: Studio Wildcard)

If that wasn't enough excitement, Ark is also getting its own show simplay called Ark: The Animated Series. Here's the official synopsis from the trailer:

"ARK: The Animated Series chronicles the story of a mysterious primeval land populated by dinosaurs and other extinct creatures, where people from throughout human history have been resurrected. When 21st century Australian paleontologist Helena Walker awakes on the ARK after tragedy, she must learn to survive and find new allies, or die again at the hands of ruthless warlords -- all while trying to uncover the true nature of their strange new world."

Sounds neat! Even cooler is the stacked talent that's on board for the show, including Vin Diesel (of course), Russel Crowe, Elliot Page, Gerard Butler, David Tenant, Karl Urban, Alan Tudyk, and Malcolm McDowell. Here's a complete list actors and characters they're playing: