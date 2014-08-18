Arena of Fate gameplay video features an aggressive Red Riding Hood

You've just got to have a MOBA nowadays. Crytek is aware of this, so Arena of Fate is the studio's entry into the extremely popular genre. Our first glimpse at the game in action arrived at Gamescom 2014 , and here finally is the full video for your viewing pleasure. Watch as Red Riding Hood explains the rules in her (rather overdone, let's face it) regional British accent, and then watch as Alice (of Alice in Wonderland fame) helps slay her enemies.

It appears to be pretty standard fare operationally, though Red Riding Hood does advise of a 20 minute limit to each match. A player can win before that if they outscore their opponent, and if there's no emphatic winner by the end of the 20 minute limit, the team with the higher score wins.

It'll be interesting to see how Arena of Fate fares against the giants of the genre, namely Dota 2 and League of Legends. Crytek isn't the only studio to try their luck at a MOBA of late: there's even gonna be a Dead Island MOBA , which is weird.